Man dies in hospital after East York shooting
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, March 19, 2017 9:48AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 19, 2017 9:49AM EDT
A man has died in hospital following a shooting in East York Saturday night.
It happened at an address on Meighen Avenue, south of Victoria Park Avenue and Dawes Road, at around 9 p.m.
Police say they arrived on scene to find a man in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition but later died.
Police have not yet released any information on possible suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.