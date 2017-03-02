Featured
Man dies in collision involving car and train in New Tecumseth
Police tape is shown in a file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 2, 2017 11:02AM EST
NEW TECUMSETH, Ont. -- A 24-year-old man has died after police say a car and a train collided in New Tecumseth, Ont.
Police say it happened Wednesday afternoon on the 6th Line, east of Tottenham Road.
They say a vehicle heading east on 6th Line collided with a southbound train.
The vehicle's only occupant, Stefano Lucchesi of Nobleton, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the area was closed off to traffic for several hours as officers investigated the crash.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Police investigate deadly shooting, two other incidents involving gunfire in Peel Region
- Leslieville homes evacuated due to unfinished house 'swaying violently' in wind
- Mississauga will waive portion of property taxes for homeowners displaced by blast
- SIU called in to investigate police-involved shooting in Kitchener
- Man dies in collision involving car and train in New Tecumseth