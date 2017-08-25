

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A man in his 50s has died while he was working in an elevator shaft in a building in the Deer Park neighbourhood on Friday.

The man was working at a job site in the St. Clair Avenue and Oriole Road area when he was involved in an elevator accident, paramedics said.

The man was having trouble breathing, according to Toronto police, and then appeared to lose vital signs.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Toronto police later told CP24 that the man may have died of possible asphyxiation after going into the space between the elevator and the floor. The man appeared to have “lost his breath,” police said, and they are uncertain if he died of natural causes.

Next of kin have been notified.

The coroner and Ministry of Labour have been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.