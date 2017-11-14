

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in broad daylight outside a drug store in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood.

According to police, a fist fight broke out shortly before noon outside a Shoppers Drug Mart location on Weston Road, near Lawrence Avenue.

At some point, a suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed a man in his 50s multiple times.

Toronto Paramedics rushed to the scene and performed life-saving measures on the victim on the sidewalk before transporting him to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

He died of his injures in hospital a short time later.

Investigators say they’re searching for a suspect described as a black male in his late 20s to early 30s, about five-foot-11 with long curly hair and a slim build.

He was last seen wearing black clothing and may have left the area in a red SUV.

Officers remain in the vicinity canvassing the neighbourhood for the suspect and any witnesses to the violent altercation.

Weston Road has been closed northbound at Lawrence Avenue West while police conduct an investigation.