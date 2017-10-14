Man dead after shooting at North York plaza
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, October 14, 2017 10:15PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 14, 2017 10:51PM EDT
A male victim has died of his injuries after a shooting in the Humber Summit area in North York.
Toronto police said the shooting happened near Finch Avenue and Milvan Drive at around 9:45 p.m.
Reports from the scene indicate the shooting took place at a barber shop in an area plaza.
Toronto Police initially said a male victim was believed to be seriously injured. Toronto Paramedic Services said a short time later that the man had been pronounced dead at the scene.
There was no immediate word on possible suspects.
No other injuries have been reported.