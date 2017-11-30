

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 42-year-old man is dead after an early morning crash involving a transport truck near Bolton on Thursday.

Ontario Provincial Police and Peel Paramedics were called to Mayfield Road, between Coleraine Drive and Humber Station Road, at around 1:23 a.m.

There, paramedics say they located a victim in an SUV. He died at the scene.

"The preliminary investigation reveals that a westbound SUV crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided with a tractor trailer," OPP Const. Tamara Schubert said.

"Police are currently investigating the cause of the collision."

According to a friend who spoke to a CP24 reporter at the scene, the man was returning home after attending the Toronto FC game in Toronto. The friend told CP24 that the two had gone together but drove home in separate vehicles.

He said the man is from Caledon and is married with children.

Mayfield Road is closed in both directions between Coleraine Drive and Humber Station Road while police conduct an investigation.

It is not yet known when the roadway will reopen.