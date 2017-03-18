

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A man in his 60s is dead after he was struck by a car in Toronto’s downtown on Saturday night.

Police tweeted that the man was struck at Jarvis and Gloucester streets sometime before 8 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said the man was taken to a hospital trauma centre in critical condition and was pronounced dead sometime around 9 :30 p.m.

Toronto police Staff Sgt. Miller said the driver involved fled the scene of the collision before police arrived. No vehicle description was immediately available.

Jarvis Street is closed in both directions between Wellesley and Isabella streets to allow for an investigation.