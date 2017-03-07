

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A 59-year-old man has died after being struck by a public transit bus in Pickering.

It happened at around 7:10 p.m. on Bayly Street, Durham Regional Police said.

Acting Insp. Tim Maw told CP24 that a Durham Region Transit bus was making a left turn onto West Shore Boulevard when the man was struck.

Emergency crews arrived and the Pickering man was declared dead at the scene.

Maw said it’s not yet clear where the man was when he was struck.

“We’re not sure if he was in the crosswalk, but our traffic reconstruction specialists are here and will determine that,” he said.

Maw also said that road conditions may have played a factor in the fatal incident.

“Those are factors we will be looking at,” Maw said. “It was raining and it was dark.”

Bayly Street is closed between Whites Road and Begley Street in Pickering as police investigate. The road is expected to reopen at around 11:30 p.m., police said.