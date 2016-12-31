

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in the city’s east end early Saturday morning.

Paramedics say the shooting occurred in the O’Connor Drive and Wakunda Place area at around 1:10 a.m.

The man sustained at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso, according to paramedics.

Police say that three people have been taken into custody and will face charges in connection with the shooting.

Police are appealing to witnesses to come forward.