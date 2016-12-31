Featured
Man critically injured in shooting at apartment in city's east end
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, December 31, 2016 7:05AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 8:45AM EST
A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in the city’s east end early Saturday morning.
Paramedics say the shooting occurred in the O’Connor Drive and Wakunda Place area at around 1:10 a.m.
The man sustained at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso, according to paramedics.
Police say that three people have been taken into custody and will face charges in connection with the shooting.
Police are appealing to witnesses to come forward.
