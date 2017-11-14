

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man is in hospital with critical injuries following a shooting near Regent Park late Monday night.

Shots rang out near Dundas and Parliament streets at around 11 p.m.

Paramedics told CP24 that a man in his 20s was transported from the scene to a trauma centre in serious condition.

On Tuesday morning, police confirmed that the man’s injuries are now believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Police say they have limited suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.