

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A man in his 30s was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition after an unknown incident in downtown Peterborough on Friday evening, ORNGE said.

A staff sergeant with Peterborough police said they were investigating “a major incident” on Water Street, north of McDonnel Street, steps away from the police service’s headquarters.

Officers declined to say what transpired, saying only that one person was injured.

A spokesperson from ORNGE air ambulance said a man in his 30s was airlifted from Peterborough this evening and taken to Sunnybrook Hospital in critical condition.

Camera crews observed forensic investigators and a canine unit on Water Street.

Police closed Water Street to all traffic between McDonnel and London streets to allow for an investigation.