

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One man has been rushed to a trauma centre following a shooting in Brampton early Thursday morning.

Police say the shooting occurred on Clark Boulevard but the victim was picked up by paramedics in the area of Queen Street East and West Drive shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Paramedics initially said he was taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition but police later confirmed that the victim's injuries are now critical.

Police say the suspect is believed to be a black male with a thin build who was last seen wearing a white track suit.

Investigators say the suspect fled the area in a black Nissan.

Clark Boulevard is closed from West Drive to Rutherford Road for the police investigation.