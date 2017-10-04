Man critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in Caledon
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, October 4, 2017 10:28AM EDT
A man was airlifted to a trauma centre with critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Caledon this morning.
The crash occurred near Highway 10 between The Grand and Old Baseline shortly after 8 a.m.
According to a spokesperson for Ornge Air Ambulance, the pedestrian is believed to be a man in his 70s.
Ontario Provincial Police have closed one lane in both directions on Highway 10 as a result of the crash.
More to come…