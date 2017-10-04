

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A man was airlifted to a trauma centre with critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Caledon this morning.

The crash occurred near Highway 10 between The Grand and Old Baseline shortly after 8 a.m.

According to a spokesperson for Ornge Air Ambulance, the pedestrian is believed to be a man in his 70s.

Ontario Provincial Police have closed one lane in both directions on Highway 10 as a result of the crash.

More to come…