A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 24-year-old Toronto woman.

Police found the victim after responding to a call in the Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue area in Scarborough the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 10.

Officers arrived on the scene to find an injured 50-year-old woman who told police there was a man inside the building with a knife.

When officers entered the apartment unit, they found 24-year-old Julia Sokolov with life-threatening injuries. She died days later.

A suspect identified as Michal Nowaczek-Said, 24, of Toronto, was arrested the same day and was charged with attempted murder, assault causing bodily harm and five counts of assaulting a peace officer. After Sokolov’s death, his charges were upgraded to first-degree murder.

He’s expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon.