Man charged in death of 82-year-old woman in Christie Pits area
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, October 24, 2017 2:27PM EDT
Police have charged a 60-year-old man after two elderly women were assaulted, one fatally, in Toronto’s Christie Pits neighbourhood last week.
Officers were called to the area of Shaw and Dupont streets at around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 after a man allegedly attacked two elderly women.
One of the women, 82-year-old Elsa Paolitto, was hospitalized after the assault.
She died two days later, police say.
On Monday, police arrested a suspect identified as Toronto-resident William Macciacchera and charged him with manslaughter.
He appeared in court that same day.