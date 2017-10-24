

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police have charged a 60-year-old man after two elderly women were assaulted, one fatally, in Toronto’s Christie Pits neighbourhood last week.

Officers were called to the area of Shaw and Dupont streets at around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 after a man allegedly attacked two elderly women.

One of the women, 82-year-old Elsa Paolitto, was hospitalized after the assault.

She died two days later, police say.

On Monday, police arrested a suspect identified as Toronto-resident William Macciacchera and charged him with manslaughter.

He appeared in court that same day.