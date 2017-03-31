Featured
Man charged after string of anti-Muslim graffiti on Durham bus shelters
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown. (CP24)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, March 31, 2017 4:04PM EDT
A 56-year-old man is facing charges after several bus shelters across Durham Region were marked with anti-Muslim graffiti.
Between February 25 and March 30, Durham Regional Police have investigated a total of 15 incidents in Pickering, Ajax, Whitby and Oshawa.
During this time period, a suspect allegedly spray-painted anti-Muslim phrases on Durham Region Transit property.
According to investigators, the most recent incident took place on Thursday when officers observed a man allegedly placing anti-Muslim graffiti on an Oshawa bus shelter. They then arrested the man without incident.
Joseph Porco, of Oshawa, has been charged with 15 counts of mischief under $5,000.
He was taken into custody pending on a bail hearing.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Man charged after string of anti-Muslim graffiti on Durham bus shelters
- Father charged after toddler left alone in car outside Vaughan Mills Mall
- Man, 53, found fatally shot on Etobicoke driveway
- Two children remain in intensive care after triple fatal crash in Caledonia
- Canada wins silver, bronze in women's competition at figure skating worlds