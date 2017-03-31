

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





A 56-year-old man is facing charges after several bus shelters across Durham Region were marked with anti-Muslim graffiti.

Between February 25 and March 30, Durham Regional Police have investigated a total of 15 incidents in Pickering, Ajax, Whitby and Oshawa.

During this time period, a suspect allegedly spray-painted anti-Muslim phrases on Durham Region Transit property.

According to investigators, the most recent incident took place on Thursday when officers observed a man allegedly placing anti-Muslim graffiti on an Oshawa bus shelter. They then arrested the man without incident.

Joseph Porco, of Oshawa, has been charged with 15 counts of mischief under $5,000.

He was taken into custody pending on a bail hearing.