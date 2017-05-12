

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A 40-year-old man is facing several charges after police say five convenience stores in south Etobicoke were robbed at knifepoint.

According to police, the alleged incidents happened at stores near Lake Shore Boulevard West in south Etobicoke and Lakeshore Boulevard in Mississauga between April and May.

In each case, police say the suspect walked into the stores like a customer and approached the attendant at the counter.

While no other customers were inside the store, the suspect allegedly brandished a large knife and demanded the attendant hand over money.

The suspect would then flee the store, get into a vehicle parked nearby and drive off.

On Wednesday, Toronto police spotted a man in a vehicle that matched the description of the one used in these robberies.

A suspect identified as Toronto-resident Tomasz Burzawa has been charged with five counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, five counts of possession of a weapon and one count of robbery.