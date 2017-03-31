Featured
Man charged after parking enforcement officer assaulted in Scarborough
A parking enforcement vehicle is shown in an undated file photo.
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, March 31, 2017 10:26AM EDT
A Toronto man has been charged after a parking enforcement officer reported that he was assaulted while issuing a ticket in Scarborough.
According to police, the officer was attempting to place a ticket on a vehicle parked in a fire route near Midland Avenue and Verdun Avenue on Tuesday morning when a man approached him.
The parking enforcement officer told police that the man elbowed him in the chest and grabbed his left arm in an effort to stop him from issuing the ticket.
Police say the suspect then jumped back in his car and headed south on Midland Avenue.
A suspect identified as 25-year-old Adnan Diriye has been charged with one count of assaulting a peace officer.
He is expected to appear in court on April 18.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Two children remain in intensive care after triple fatal crash in Caledonia
- McDonald's Canada says info of 95,000 job applicants compromised in hack
- Former York U employee charged in alleged sex assaults on campus
- Sunshine list of public employees making over $100K grows; top earner made $1.2M
- Federal Liberals earmark old Tory infrastructure money for GO Transit project