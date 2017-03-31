

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A Toronto man has been charged after a parking enforcement officer reported that he was assaulted while issuing a ticket in Scarborough.

According to police, the officer was attempting to place a ticket on a vehicle parked in a fire route near Midland Avenue and Verdun Avenue on Tuesday morning when a man approached him.

The parking enforcement officer told police that the man elbowed him in the chest and grabbed his left arm in an effort to stop him from issuing the ticket.

Police say the suspect then jumped back in his car and headed south on Midland Avenue.

A suspect identified as 25-year-old Adnan Diriye has been charged with one count of assaulting a peace officer.

He is expected to appear in court on April 18.