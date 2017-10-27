

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto man is facing charges after a parking enforcement officer was assaulted in the Entertainment District.

The alleged incident took place Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 12:48 p.m. in the Adelaide Street West and Simcoe Street area.

Police said a man who was walking by a parking enforcement officer reportedly became aggressive when he saw the officer ticketing a vehicle. The vehicle did not belong to the passerby.

At one point, the parking enforcement officer was assaulted, police said .

Police then arrived at the scene, investigated the incident and arrested a suspect.

Brandon Vigon, 40, was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer and obstructing a peace officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Nov. 21.