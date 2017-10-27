Man charged after parking enforcement officer assaulted
Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, October 27, 2017 5:28PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 27, 2017 6:08PM EDT
A Toronto man is facing charges after a parking enforcement officer was assaulted in the Entertainment District.
The alleged incident took place Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 12:48 p.m. in the Adelaide Street West and Simcoe Street area.
Police said a man who was walking by a parking enforcement officer reportedly became aggressive when he saw the officer ticketing a vehicle. The vehicle did not belong to the passerby.
At one point, the parking enforcement officer was assaulted, police said .
Police then arrived at the scene, investigated the incident and arrested a suspect.
Brandon Vigon, 40, was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer and obstructing a peace officer.
He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Nov. 21.