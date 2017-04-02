Featured
Man charged after officer assaulted in North Toronto, police say
Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, April 2, 2017 12:24PM EDT
A Toronto man has been charged with assault after police say a parking enforcement officer was shoved in North Toronto on Saturday.
The officer was issuing a ticket to a vehicle for parking on a sidewalk in the Yonge Street and Orchard View Boulevard area.
The vehicle was later moved to a “No Stopping” zone and was issued another ticket, according to police.
Police allege the owner of the vehicle then approached the officer and shoved him, causing him to lose his balance. The owner remained on the scene until police arrived and was arrested.
A suspect identified by police as 49-year-old Michael Franks was charged with assault.
He is scheduled to appear in court on May 1.
