

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A 25-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after gunfire narrowly missed two children playing in a North York apartment.

On Feb. 6, officers were called to an apartment building near Finch Avenue East and Brahms Avenue, at around 5:37 p.m., for reports of gunshots.

According to police, two nine-year-old girls were playing in the hallway of their apartment when gunfire broke out and nearly struck them.

The responding officers said they heard screams coming from inside the unit and proceeded to break down the door to help the person inside.

Once there, the officers said they heard the same voice calling for them to come to a back room inside the apartment unit.

Police said the person calling for help was a lone man armed with weapons.

Though the suspect was quickly apprehended, police said he threw a firearm and ammunition off the apartment balcony while he was being contained.

A search of the apartment and surrounding area allegedly yielded a Norinco 320 Uzi 8mm firearm and ammunition.

A suspect identified as Toronto resident Edris Ghulami was charged with several offences including four counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon for committing an offence, careless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

He was scheduled to make an appearance in court this morning.