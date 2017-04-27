

Courtney Greenberg , CTV News Toronto





A man has been arrested after a small dog was found severely injured on the patio of a Brampton McDonald's over the weekend.

Police said two men were seen with a Yorkshire Terrier on the patio in the Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway area on Saturday around 3 a.m.

The dog, who the men left behind, was discovered by staff members. They took the dog to a veterinarian hospital, where it was later euthanized because of its extensive injuries.

As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old Brampton man was arrested on Saturday, police said. He was charged with one count of cruelty to animals and is scheduled to appear in court on June 8.

The investigation is ongoing and police have yet to release information on a second suspect.

Anyone with information can contact police at 906-453-2121.