Man, boy facing several charges after drugs found during traffic stop in Barrie
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 1:54PM EST
BARRIE, Ont. -- Police say a man and a 13-year-old boy are facing a long list of charges after a traffic stop in Barrie, Ont.
They say a car was pulled over on Wednesday afternoon after officers spotted a vehicle with allegedly unauthorized licence plates.
Investigators say the driver was found to be under suspension and officers spotted allegedly stolen items in the back seat.
They say a search uncovered break-in tools and various drugs.
A 21-year-old Barrie man is facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of break-in instruments, possession of cannabis resin, possession of codeine pills, and various Highway Traffic Act offences.
The boy is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of break-in instruments, and possession of cannabis resin, codeine pills and methamphetamine.
