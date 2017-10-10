Man arrested in connection with 'unprovoked' assault at Fairview Mall
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, October 10, 2017 7:31AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 10, 2017 7:32AM EDT
Toronto police say a suspect wanted in connection with an “unprovoked” assault at a North York mall last month has been arrested.
According to investigators, the incident occurred at Fairview Mall, located in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road, at around 4 p.m. on Sept. 25.
Police say a 30-year-old man was approached inside the shopping centre by another man who allegedly began punching him.
Investigators previously described the assault as an “unprovoked attack.”
Police confirmed Tuesday that at around 9 p.m. on Monday, a suspect was arrested in connection with the case. His name has not yet been released.