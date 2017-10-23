

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





A 27-year-old man has been charged with arson in connection to a fire in the city’s Garden District Monday and now police say they are looking to see if this case is connected to other arsons in the neighbourhood.

Toronto Fire Services received a call regarding a 1-alarm fire around 2 p.m. Monday in an abandoned home at 189 Mutual St.

Smoke was reported coming from the third floor of the home, according to Toronto fire.

A mattress was found in the basement and one person was found on the main floor but no injuries were reported.

Police from 51 Division are investigating whether or not the man arrested is connected to other recent arsons in the area.