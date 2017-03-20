

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





Toronto police have arrested a 27-year-old suspect after two unrelated sexual assaults took place within an hour on Friday night.

According to investigators, officers were called to the area of Shuter and Bond streets at around 10 p.m.

A 27-year-old woman told police that she was walking on Shuter Street when a man approached her.

It is alleged that the man sexually assaulted her before fleeing the area.

Police also received a report from a 41-year-old woman who said that she was standing on Shuter Street waiting to cross the road at around 9:30 p.m. when a man approached her from behind.

She was sexually assaulted and the man fled the scene after she confronted him.

In a news release issued on Monday, Toronto police confirmed that a suspect named Ahmed Omar, of Toronto, was arrested on Friday.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Omar was scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Saturday.