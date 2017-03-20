Featured
Man arrested after two women sexually assaulted downtown
Ahmed Omar, 27, is facing charges in connection with two sexual assault incidents that took place downtown. (Toronto police handout)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 6:18PM EDT
Toronto police have arrested a 27-year-old suspect after two unrelated sexual assaults took place within an hour on Friday night.
According to investigators, officers were called to the area of Shuter and Bond streets at around 10 p.m.
A 27-year-old woman told police that she was walking on Shuter Street when a man approached her.
It is alleged that the man sexually assaulted her before fleeing the area.
Police also received a report from a 41-year-old woman who said that she was standing on Shuter Street waiting to cross the road at around 9:30 p.m. when a man approached her from behind.
She was sexually assaulted and the man fled the scene after she confronted him.
In a news release issued on Monday, Toronto police confirmed that a suspect named Ahmed Omar, of Toronto, was arrested on Friday.
He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.
Omar was scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Saturday.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Investigators deem death of missing Mississauga woman suspicious
- Suspect in fatal shooting at Burlington chiropractic clinic dies in hospital
- Teen appears in court after 12-year-old girl killed in Caledon crash
- Crackdown on caffeinated energy drinks in Toronto
- Ryerson University confirms 2 mumps cases on campus