

Chris Herhalt, CTV Toronto





Toronto police say a 39-year-old man is in custody after gunshots were fired in a crowded Scarborough parking lot where an event was being held earlier this year.

Police said that on Jan. 28 at 2:30 a.m., a man went to 55 Nugget Avenue, near McCowan Road and Sheppard Avenue East, and allegedly fired a gun in the parking lot.

Numerous people were nearby at the time of the discharge and they ran away out of fear for their safety.

The suspect then fled the scene before police arrived.

On April 12, a man was arrested and a .32 calibre revolver and ammunition was seized.

During a subsequent search warrant, police found a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and an unspecified amount of cocaine.

A suspect identified as Christopher Clarke was charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, reckless discharge of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession and trafficking offences.

Two other Toronto women were also arrested and charged with weapons and drug offences.

All three appeared in court at Old City Hall on Apr. 13.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4206 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).