Man arrested after reports person was carrying gun in Harbourfront neighbourhood
Police arrested a man after reports of a person with a gun in the Harbourfront neighbourhood. (Elliott Somerville)
CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 4:17PM EST
Police swarmed a Queens Quay park Wednesday afternoon after members of the public reported seeing a man waving what looked to be a gun.
Several officers with Toronto’s Emergency Task Force rushed the scene armed with automatic weapons in order to secure the area
Officers were able to negotiate with the man to put down whatever he was holding. He was then arrested by police without incident.
The incident happened near HTO Park in the city’s Harbourfront neighbourhood, located across from the Rogers Centre, at around 2:45 p.m. Police closed Queens Quay between Reese Street and Spadina Avenue as a safety precaution but traffic was allowed to flow through the area less than an hour later, after the suspect was placed into custody.
