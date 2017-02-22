

CTV News Toronto





Police swarmed a Queens Quay park Wednesday afternoon after members of the public reported seeing a man waving what looked to be a gun.

Several officers with Toronto’s Emergency Task Force rushed the scene armed with automatic weapons in order to secure the area

Officers were able to negotiate with the man to put down whatever he was holding. He was then arrested by police without incident.

The incident happened near HTO Park in the city’s Harbourfront neighbourhood, located across from the Rogers Centre, at around 2:45 p.m. Police closed Queens Quay between Reese Street and Spadina Avenue as a safety precaution but traffic was allowed to flow through the area less than an hour later, after the suspect was placed into custody.