

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A man who allegedly made threats against a parking enforcement officer in North York has been arrested.

An officer was placing a parking ticket on a vehicle that was illegally parked in a laneway in the Sentinel and Cook roads area before 7 p.m. on Aug. 10, police said.

A man saw what the officer was doing and became verbally and physically aggressive with him, according to police.

A suspect later surrendered to police at 31 Division.

Toronto resident Jeffrey Osarhiemen, 27, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer and threatening bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 3.