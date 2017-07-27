Man arrested after Kingston restaurant damaged twice in one day
A Kingston police officer is shown in this file photo. (The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 27, 2017 12:43PM EDT
KINGSTON, Ont. - Police say a man from Kingston, Ont., has been arrested after allegedly causing damage to the same restaurant twice in one day.
They say a man became irate with staff while in the drive-thru of a restaurant in the city's north end Wednesday.
Police say the man got out of his vehicle, entered the restaurant and allegedly threw a cash register on the floor before leaving.
About two hours later, police allege the man returned wearing a mask and threw bricks through the front window of the restaurant before fleeing in his vehicle.
Police say a 29-year-old man was arrested at about 11 p.m. Wednesday and charged with two counts of mischief and wearing a mask to commit an offence.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Witness heard multiple shots in police-involved shooting in Mississauga
- Man killed in two-vehicle crash on Major Mackenzie in Vaughan
- Part of King Street closed in St. Lawrence area due to falling glass
- Parts of the Toronto Islands to reopen to public on Monday
- Melania Trump to lead U.S. delegation to Invictus Games in Toronto