Featured
Man arrested after female parking officer assaulted: police
A parking ticket is affixed to the windshield of a vehicle on Wednesday June 9, 2010.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, March 25, 2017 1:38PM EDT
A 51-year-old man has been arrested after police say a parking enforcement officer was assaulted in Etobicoke earlier this month.
A female officer was working in the area of Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue on March 3 when police say she was assaulted at around 11:20 a.m.
According to investigators, the officer was writing up a parking infraction notice when the owner of the vehicle approached her.
It is alleged that a man pushed her as she was writing up the ticket and then fled the area in the vehicle.
On March 19, 51-year-old Simon Nazaryan, of Toronto, was arrested.
He is now facing one charge of assault.
It is not yet known when Nazaryan is scheduled to appear in court.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Suspect sought after teen girl held at gunpoint, sexually assaulted
- Six people pepper sprayed at Yonge-Dundas Square: police
- Man arrested after female parking officer assaulted: police
- No winning ticket for $15M jackpot in last night's Lotto Max draw
- Female cyclist seriously hurt after collision in North York