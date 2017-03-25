

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





A 51-year-old man has been arrested after police say a parking enforcement officer was assaulted in Etobicoke earlier this month.

A female officer was working in the area of Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue on March 3 when police say she was assaulted at around 11:20 a.m.

According to investigators, the officer was writing up a parking infraction notice when the owner of the vehicle approached her.

It is alleged that a man pushed her as she was writing up the ticket and then fled the area in the vehicle.

On March 19, 51-year-old Simon Nazaryan, of Toronto, was arrested.

He is now facing one charge of assault.

It is not yet known when Nazaryan is scheduled to appear in court.