

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A man who escaped police custody while receiving treatment at Mount Sinai Hospital last week has been apprehended by Toronto police.

The man was arrested after a member of the public spotted him at a café near King Street and Charlotte Street downtown and phoned police.

Police have said that the man escaped custody at Mount Sinai Hospital at around 7 a.m. on March 15. He was arrested March 7 on numerous charges, including weapons dangerous and uttering threats.

His escape triggered alerts at the University of Toronto’s St. George campus, a location connected to the charges against him.

Andrew Smith, 36, was arrested without incident following the tip, police said.

Toronto police have said they are reviewing their procedures because of the incident.