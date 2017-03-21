

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A 28-year-old man was arrested in Cabbagetown Monday in connection with a sexual assault at the Eaton Centre.

The charges stem from an incident on March 17 at around 3 p.m.

A 21-year-old woman told police that she was inside the mall when she was sexually assaulted.

The woman said she screamed as she was assaulted and when she turned around, a man smiled at her before he walked away.

A suspect in the case was arrested mere hours after Toronto police issued an appeal for information and a security camera image.

Omar Johnson, of no fixed address, was arrested near Sherbourne Street and Gerrard Street East on Monday at around 10 p.m. and charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of obstruction of a peace officer.

Police are concerned there may be more victims and urge anyone with information about the investigation to call them or Crime Stoppers.