

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Police have released the image of a suspect accused of posing as an Uber driver and sexually assaulting a passenger during a ride.

Police said a 25-year-old woman was leaving a nightclub in the Cherry and Polson streets area on Sunday night.

A man allegedly approached her in a vehicle, posing an Uber driver, and asked if she needed a ride, police said.

The woman got into the four-door 2017 Toyota Camry, where she was sexually assaulted on the drive to her home, officers alleged.

A 33-year-old Toronto man was arrested on Aug. 21. Police identified the suspect as Muhammad Fahad, who is now facing charges of sexual assault and theft.

None of the charges have been proven in court.