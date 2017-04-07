

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





A 58-year-old American man is set to appear in Brampton court after U.S. Customs and Border Protections discovered an inert “mock improvised explosive device” while conducting an inspection on a suitcase at Pearson International Airport.

The court appearance comes one day after the discovery was made.

The Chicago-bound United Airlines flight 547 was scheduled to take off at 7 a.m. on Thursday but was halted by U.S. officials who said they were investigating a possible security breach aboard.

Passengers on board the flight were held on the tarmac for several hours before being escorted off the plane.

Officials said the device that was found was tested for explosives and determined to be negative. After “no threat” was declared to the aircraft, all operations returned to normal at Pearson.

Passengers were then able to reunite with their luggage before being re-searched and re-screened at an “isolation area.”

From there, they were led back to the main building with their belongings where they proceeded to clear Canadian customs and had to go through U.S. customs again.

The accused, Joseph Galaska, is being held for a bail hearing. He is facing one count of mischief in relation to the incident.