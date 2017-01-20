

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 74-year-old Toronto man is facing multiple charges in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Toronto police executed a search warrant in the Wellesley and Church streets area on Thursday as part of an investigation into child sexual abuse images.

According to investigators, the suspect allegedly accessed, possessed and made child sexual abuse images.

Police said Friday that a suspect has been arrested in the investigation.

Frederic Urban has been charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, making child pornography and making available child pornography.

Police said the suspect was known online as “g.frederic.urban.”

He was scheduled to make a court appearance on Thursday.