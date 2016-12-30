

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





A 68-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a parking enforcement officer after receiving a parking ticket.

According to investigators, a ticket was placed on the windshield of the man’s parked vehicle in the area on Vaughan Road near St. Clair Avenue West at approximately 2 p.m. on Dec. 1.

After placing the ticket, the officer continued checking other nearby cars for parking violations. The suspect then allegedly approached the officer aggressively and assaulted him.

The suspect then turned himself in to police on Thursday.

Larry Leschaloupe of Toronto was charged with one count of assaulting a peace officer.

Leschaloupe is set to appear in court at Finch Avenue West on Jan. 27.