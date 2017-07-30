

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A 62-year-old man has died in hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Toronto’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

At around 3:30 a.m., Toronto Fire crews were called to a three-storey home on Sarnia Avenue, located near Dupont Street and Symington Avenue, for a reported fire in a bedroom on the third floor.

Toronto Fire officials said the tenants of the house were the ones who notified emergency services about the fire.

When crews arrived on scene, two people in the home were accounted for but a third occupant, who police identified as a 62-year-old man, was not located.

The man was later found on the second floor of the residence and was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The fire was knocked down at 3:48 a.m.

"The fire can move really quickly so a situation that probably doesn’t seem that dangerous is in fact very dangerous and there is not a lot of time," Toronto Fire Deputy Chief Tony Bavota said. "That’s why our message always is when the alarm sounds, to get out of the building and stay out of the building."

He said officials believe the occupants of the home are members of the same family.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the deadly blaze.

"Toronto Fire Service investigators are on the scene and the Ontario Fire Marshal is responding," Bavota added.

"Collectively they will start to piece things together to figure out what happened here."