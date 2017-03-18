

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 62-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car in Toronto’s downtown on Saturday night.

Police tweeted that the man was struck at Jarvis and Gloucester streets sometime before 8 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said the man was taken to a hospital trauma centre in critical condition and was pronounced dead sometime around 9 :30 p.m.

Toronto police Staff Sgt. Miller said the man appeared to suffer some sort of medical episode and ended up in a live lane of traffic or attempted to cross the street altogether when he was struck.

Miller said the driver involved fled the scene of the collision before police arrived. The vehicle, believed to be an SUV, has been located by police.

Jarvis Street is closed in both directions between Wellesley and Isabella streets to allow for an investigation.