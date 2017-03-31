

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A 53-year-old man is dead following a shooting on a quiet residential street in Etobicoke early Friday morning.

Antonio Sergi was found in the driveway of a house on La Rush Drive near Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue at around 2:30 a.m.

He had sustained at least one gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced on scene, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Police say that a caller initially reported seeing a male, who was about six-feet tall and wearing dark-coloured clothing, running from the scene.

Police say they are unsure whether that person is a suspect in the shooting or was simply fleeing the gunfire.

It also remains unclear what connection Sergi had to the house that the shooting occurred outside of.

Neighbour say a married couple has lived in that home for the last 20 years.

A large perimeter has been set up on La Rush Drive as police investigate. The Toronto Police Service canine unit was also brought in to conduct a search of the neighbourhood early Friday morning, though it is not clear whether any evidence was uncovered during the course of that search.

A neighbour who lives across the street from the home in question told CP24 she saw the body on the driveway this morning.

"I don't like it. I live in this neighbourhood and it surprised me. I've never heard anything this bad," the neighbour, who only identified herself as Benedette, said.

"It doesn't make me happy. The neighbours are good and I've never had a problem with anybody."

Forensic officers are currently on scene.