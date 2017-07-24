

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 45-year-old man has been charged after a lengthy investigation into a hate-motivated crime, according to Peel Regional Police.

According to investigators, the charge comes after multiple incidents involving the suspect were reported over a five-month period.

As well, police say the charge also concerns information published on various social media sites relating to this charge.

Public Information Sgt. Josh Colley told CP24 on Monday the information posted online was against an identifiable group, stating the Muslim community as an example.

A suspect was arrested on Monday by police after consent was granted from the attorney general’s office.

“In a multicultural and inclusive province like Ontario, the promotion of hatred stands in direct opposition to our fundamental values of equality and diversity,” attorney general for Ontario Yasir Naqvi said. “Hate divides people and communities. Hate crimes are, by their very nature, serious offences because their impacts can be devastating, spreading from the individual, through the social fabric of our communities and society as a whole.”

“Our government takes allegations of hate crime very seriously.”

Kevin J. Johnston, of Mississauga, is facing one count of willful promotion of hatred.

He is scheduled to appear in a Brampton courtroom on Monday.