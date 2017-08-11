

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A 39-year-old man has been charged after a collision on the Bayview Avenue Extension last month in Toronto.

A woman, 35, was riding a motorcycle northbound on the Bayview extension, approaching the Beltline Trail, on the evening of July 8, according to police. A 46-year-old man was in a motorcycle going the same direction.

Investigators said a 39-year-old man, driving in a car northbound, attempted to make a U-turn into the southbound lanes. The vehicles collided, leaving the woman in life-threatening condition, police said.

She was taken to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The man, 46, suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

A 39-year-old Aurora man has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death. Police identified him as Kugatheesh Rasaratnam.

He is scheduled to appear in court at College Park on October 5.