Man, 33, dies after shooting in Briar Hill parking lot
The 33-year-old was pronounced dead on scene due to his gunshot wounds, Toronto police said. (CP24)
Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, April 21, 2017 9:54PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 21, 2017 11:03PM EDT
A 33-year-old man has died after he was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds by Toronto police in Briar Hill late Friday.
The shooting happened in a parking lot at Dufferin Street and Bowie Avenue, near Eglinton Avenue West shortly after 9:30 p.m.
Paramedics arrived on scene to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was found unconscious, lying near a car when emergency crews arrived.
Paramedics treated the man on scene, but he later died due to his injuries.
According to investigators, the shooting sent a crowd of people running and screaming through the parking lot as they tried to escape the gunfire.
No arrests have been made.
The homicide unit has been called in to investigate the shooting.
TTC is diverting buses in the area due to the ongoing investigation.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Boy, 6, struck and killed by vehicle was on his way home from Scarborough school
- Commuting this weekend? DVP, Scarborough RT, Barrie GO Train all face closures
- Leafs on verge of elimination as Capitals steal OT victory in Game 5
- More than 100 men in York Region charged for soliciting sex with minors since 2014
- Finance minister can't say if foreign buyer tax will affect GTA housing market