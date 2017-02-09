Featured
Man, 29, wanted for attempted murder after stabbing in Weston
Corey Stephens, 29, is seen in this photo released by Toronto police. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 12:30PM EST
Toronto police say they are searching for a 29-year-old suspect after a man was stabbed in the city’s Weston neighbourhood last year.
Police say that on Oct. 2 shortly before 3 a.m., two men got into an argument near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West.
It’s alleged that the suspect stabbed the man repeatedly during the altercation before “casually walking away.”
Police and EMS arrived at the scene a short time later and located the victim. He was transported to hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.
Police say Corey Stephens, of Toronto, is wanted for attempted murder.
He is wanted on several other charges, including robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon and failure to comply with recognizance.
Anyone who has information about this investigation is being asked to call police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
