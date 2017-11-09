Man, 26, facing charges after allegedly egging house in Elliot Lake, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police cruisers sit in a parking lot.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 9, 2017 12:17PM EST
ELLIOT LAKE, Ont. - A man is facing a number of charges after allegedly throwing eggs at a house in Elliot Lake, Ont.
Provincial police say the complainant said a man arrived at his home on an all-terrain vehicle on Oct. 30 and threw numerous eggs at his front window.
Investigators say the complainant recognized the man because he was not wearing a helmet.
A 26-year-old Elliot Lake man is charged with mischief, driving while disqualified, not wearing a helmet on an ATV and failing to comply with a recognizance.
The accused is to appear in court on Dec. 5.