

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Police have made an arrest in an attempted robbery investigation after security camera images of the suspect were released last week.

Since last week, police received information that led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man on Wednesday.

On Feb. 3, it is alleged that a man entered a bank inside the Jane Finch Mall at around 12:15 p.m. and handed the bank teller a note demanding a specific amount of cash.

However, the man did not obtain any money and subsequently demanded his note be returned to him.

Police said he then fled the scene and was later spotted travelling east on the Finch Avenue bus.

Security camera images of the suspect from inside the bus were then released to the public by police on Feb. 15.

As well, a man entered a Money Mart in the area of Tapscott and Neilson roads on Dec. 15, 2016.

According to investigators, a man displayed a note demanding an unknown amount of cash but fled the scene without obtaining any money.

Kirk Stephen, of Toronto, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of robbery.