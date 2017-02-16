Featured
Man, 24, struck by train in Milton suffers 'life-altering' injuries
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 5:32AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 16, 2017 3:06PM EST
A 24-year-old man suffered serious injuries last night after he was struck by a train in Milton, Halton Regional Police confirm.
The man was on the CN railway tracks near Duncan Lane and Athlone Drive at around 11:30 p.m. when he was struck by a train.
He was transported to Hamilton General Hospital with what police have described as “life-altering” injuries.
Police in Milton say the incident appears to be an accident and the man is expected to survive.
Halton Regional Police Service’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is in charge of the investigation. They were on scene for approximately three hours overnight.
Witnesses are asked to call investigators at 905-825-4747, ext. 5065 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
