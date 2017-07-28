

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 24-year-old man is dead following an early morning shooting at a home in Woodbridge on Friday.

York Regional Police were called to Tall Grass Trail, in the area of Pine Valley Drive and Highway 7, just after 7 a.m. where an injured man was located.

While being transported to hospital, paramedics said they discovered a gunshot wound on the victim.

At around 1 p.m. the victim had succumbed to his injuries in hospital, authorities said.

Police said they were able to identify a suspect who was arrested without incident at around 2:30 p.m. at a residence in Markham.

A 29-year-old Toronto man – whose name has not been publicly released – is in custody in connection with this incident.