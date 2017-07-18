

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 22-year-old man was left with stab wounds as a result of a road rage incident on Monday in Oshawa.

According to investigators, a 31-year-old man was driving a truck erratically on Masson Street just north of Rossland Road at around 4:30 p.m. when he became involved in an altercation.

During the altercation the man got out of his truck and allegedly stabbed the 22-year-old passenger in the other vehicle.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the stabbing to his arm.

Police said the suspect got back in his truck after the stabbing and proceeded to drive away.

Shortly after, officers were able to locate the suspect pulling out of an apartment building parking lot. Officers then arrested the man and allegedly located a knife.

Owen Fraser of Oshawa, is now facing two charges including assault with a weapon.

Fraser was held for a bail hearing following his arrest.