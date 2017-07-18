Man, 22, stabbed during daytime road rage incident in Oshawa
A Durham Regional Police vehicle is pictured. (Tom Stefanac / CP24)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, July 18, 2017 2:03PM EDT
A 22-year-old man was left with stab wounds as a result of a road rage incident on Monday in Oshawa.
According to investigators, a 31-year-old man was driving a truck erratically on Masson Street just north of Rossland Road at around 4:30 p.m. when he became involved in an altercation.
During the altercation the man got out of his truck and allegedly stabbed the 22-year-old passenger in the other vehicle.
The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the stabbing to his arm.
Police said the suspect got back in his truck after the stabbing and proceeded to drive away.
Shortly after, officers were able to locate the suspect pulling out of an apartment building parking lot. Officers then arrested the man and allegedly located a knife.
Owen Fraser of Oshawa, is now facing two charges including assault with a weapon.
Fraser was held for a bail hearing following his arrest.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Motorcycle, dump truck crash leaves elderly man dead in city’s west end
- 3-month-old puppy rescued from garbage can in Lawrence Heights neighbourhood
- WATCH in 360: Efforts underway to prepare Toronto Island for July 31 re-opening
- Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough
- Trump sign taken down from downtown Toronto hotel