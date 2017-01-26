

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a string of robberies, including three against TTC collectors.

Toronto police launched an investigation into these robberies called Project Castle, which led to the identification and arrest of Stefon Edwards and five other suspects who are still before the courts.

On April 3 and April 25, 2015, three collectors were robbed at gunpoint. During these incidents, the suspects demanded and received an unknown amount of cash and other forms of TTC fare payments before fleeing the scene.

Edwards, 22, pleaded guilty to seven counts of robbery, seven counts of wearing a disguise and seven counts of using an imitation fireman. Three counts of each charge were related to the incidents involving collectors.

In a different case, James Lavoie, 56, was sentenced to 88 days for assaulting a collector on Nov. 21, 2016.

Lavoie twice attempted to enter Don Mills Station without paying a fare. The assault occurred after the second attempt.

In a statement released Thursday, the TTC said the disturbance Lavoie caused resulted in a delay to service.

“When asked to pay his fare, Lavoie became irate, swore at the collector and threatened him by pointing a piece of lumber as if holding a rifle,” the TTC said. “Lavoie then proceeded to the subway where he caused a disturbance that resulted in a 32 minute delay to service.”

“(We)work with Crown Attorneys and the Courts to ensure the stiffest penalties possible for those convicted of crimes against TTC employees, and continue to seek limits on the use of public transit in Toronto for those convicted of these crimes,” the transit agency said.